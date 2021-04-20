Advancement of the electric sedan with 700 km of autonomy

The electric offensive at Audi promises to be exemplary, as they have already talked about up to four platforms for this type of vehicle. One of them, the Premium Electric Platform (PPE), will play a major role in the future and will serve as a base for larger cars. The first production car on this architecture will come out in 2022, but in the meantime we can settle for it Audi A6 e-tron Concept which has just been presented. It is the advance to a production version and it is the first 100% electric variant of the mythical sedan.

Although the truth is that it has little to do with the current Audi A6. Despite being a four-door with a length of 4.96 meters, a width of 1.96 meters and a height of 1.44 meters; the truth is that it has a Sportback design and many new features. Advance some details that will be in the future production models, such as the closed Singleframe grille that is in the same Heliosilver color of the body but with a black frame to emphasize it. The light signature, both front and rear, is also a characteristic point thanks to the digital Matrix LED and digital OLED technologies.

The exterior of the Audi A6 e-tron Concept highlights the short overhangs And a very fluid body that ends with that Sportback shape thanks to the drop of the roof and the D-pillars. Something that denotes its prototype condition is the huge 22-inch wheels on those enlarged wheel arches, which do not influence too much to its aerodynamics. In fact, it has a coefficient of only 0.22 Cx, becoming a true benchmark in this area. No images have been shown of the interior (just a sketch), but it looks just as futuristic and advanced as the exterior.

What is known is that the PPE platform is perfectly suitable for vehicles with a low driving position like this A6 e-tron Concept, as well as other taller types of SUVs. What characterizes it is the generous wheelbase and short overhangs to offer a spacious passenger compartment in both rows and the absence of a transmission tunnel. This is achieved thanks to the arrangement of the battery under the floor of the vehicle, in turn reducing the center of gravity.

The battery will have a capacity of around 100 kWh and will have the 800 volt charging technology as we already saw in the Porsche Taycan. That means that it could accept fast loads of up to 270 kW and very short times. With 10 minutes, up to 300 kilometers of autonomy could be obtained and 80% of the capacity could be reached in just 25 minutes in a 100 kWh socket. Not bad for a car that offers a autonomy of more than 700 kilometers.

The Audi A6 e-tron Concept, in addition to autonomy, also stands out for its capabilities. It has a power of 476 hp and 800 Nm of torque thanks to its two electric motors, located one on each axis to achieve the all-wheel drive quattro. There will be more versions with less power and only propulsion, but the benefits will always be quite outstanding, making the 0 to 100 km / h in less than 7 seconds the slowest.

Photo gallery:

Photos