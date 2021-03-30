Barry has a strong background in strategic business leadership and technology innovation

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a world leader in infection prevention and a wholly owned operating company of Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), has appointed Aisha Barry as the new president of ASP.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005962/es/

Advanced Sterilization Products Announces Aisha Barry as President (Photo: Business Wire)

“Aisha’s extensive experience in healthcare and software and consumer product innovation will help strengthen ASP’s digital expertise, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales footprint,” said Barbara Hulit, Senior Vice President, Advanced Solutions segment, Fortive Health Care. “Aisha has a proven track record in building highly effective organizations, generating sustained growth. She will build on our current growth trajectory and build on the company’s mission to protect patients during their most critical moments.”

Aisha joins ASP from Philips, where she most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of the Patient Monitoring category. Previously, Aisha served as Medtronic’s Vice President and General Manager of Patient Management Software. Other examples of prior experience include leadership positions at John Deere and more than 12 years of experience in product development and merchandising positions at Procter & Gamble.

Aisha holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University.

About Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) has a long history of designing and launching innovative infection prevention solutions that dramatically raise the bar for healthcare and safety for those who matter most. Our pioneering technology, global distribution and established leadership position allow us to simplify the process of purchasing and operating infection prevention products and services every day for thousands of medical centers around the world. This allows our clients to focus on what they do best: preventing infections and saving lives. For more information, go to www.asp.com.

