Advanced Facetime and ‘Live Text’ | Tec Review

The long-awaited date has finally arrived. The auditorium was full… of emojis and Tim Cook was commissioned to present what new from IOS.

Apple conducted a two-hour virtual chat in which the updates to your operating systems, as well as new features of its flagship products.

With the official name of Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC, for its acronym in English), the eyes of more than 500,000 followers of the manzanita products, around the world, were attentive to the live broadcast that began at 12 o’clock (Mexico City clock).

New to IOS: a refined FaceTime

During the presentation, Craig Federighi, vice president of software engineering at Apple, discussed details about the novelties of iOS, among which stands out the possibility of perceiving with much greater certainty where the voice comes from when FaceTime is done with multiple people on screen.

Undoubtedly, a great advantage, especially in a time when, with the prevailing exchange of ideas from a distance, either at work or at school, confusion or misunderstandings in virtual conversations between more than two people are the order. of the day.

Similarly, FaceTime will have a new feature that will eliminate background noise from the places where the virtual meeting participants are.

To help users achieve one-point attention during their daily workdays and avoid distractions, Apple incorporates Focus, a feature that allows notifications to be ranked much more selectively than before.

It actually works as a personal message assistant, since Focus is capable of sending a single notification that, as an informative synthesis, condenses all the messages and notifications received.

In favor of academic research

Students and teachers of all educational levels will also benefit from the new function “Live text”, with which you can focus with the camera a text from a book so that later the system converts it to digital text that can be pasted into a message or email, as if it had been typed.

This function will be very useful for bibliographic research tasks that can often only be done not in digital books, but in printed texts with great academic value.

Given the magnitude and quality of these ads, it is better understood why, during the presentation, Tim cookCEO of Apple, said that the company had finally managed to create an “innovative” ecosystem.

Inclusion, safety and health

The subject of inclusion was another star of the virtual conference. In this context, “speech reinforcement” was announced, a feature that helps people with mild hearing impairments to hear words more clearly.

This innovation is enormously useful for the elderly who, due to the natural aging of the sense of hearing, find it difficult to follow the thread of telephone conversations with family members.

Digital heritage was another of the key innovation fields during the presentation.

For this reason, it was announced that iCloud will offer users the opportunity to designate a contact, who will have the right to request access to stored information in the event of death.

Similarly, Apple also announced that a “recovery contact” can now be determined, who will in no way be able to access the account; however, he may be asked for an access code in case the original user wants to reactivate his profile.

This feature reinforces security in the event of being the victim of some type of theft of physical equipment or information.

The new “walking stability” tool will send the user an alert in the event that a lack of balance is detected during a walking tour.

This is of great help especially for people who must take special care not to experience a fall due to some condition of fragility in bones or joints.

In addition, Apple communicated that personal health data may be shared with family members, through end-to-end encrypted messages.