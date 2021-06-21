Advanced Cancer Challenges Friends Actor James Michel Tyler | AP

The actor James Michael Tyler, who became popular for his participation in the series “Friends“shared a difficult moment when revealing that he is dealing with prostate cancer that has left his lower body paralyzed due to stage 4 that he is in.

The character of “Gunther“embodied by his own, James michael tylerIn the sitcom, he is now going through a delicate state of health, which is why it was impossible for him to attend the live special of “Friends: The Meeting”, although that did not prevent him from participating through the Zoom application.

I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones, Tyler said on the Today show Monday.

I have been dealing with that diagnosis for almost the last three years. It is stage four of a very advanced cancer. So eventually, you know, he’ll probably ‘get me’.

It may interest you Actors of Friends reveal an unbreakable pact What was it?

Tyler, 59, said the cancer began to mutate early in the pandemic and progressed after he missed a doctor’s appointment.

I missed going to an exam, which was not a good thing, “Tyler explained.” So the cancer decided to mutate during this pandemic and it progressed.

The actor, who is undergoing chemotherapy, said he made the decision to participate in the HBO Max reunion through Zoom because he did not want to depress people by revealing his physical limitations.

He wanted to be a part of that, and he was initially going to be on stage with them, participating in all the festivities, Tyler acknowledged.

It was bittersweet, honestly. I was very happy to be included. It was my decision not to be a part of it physically and to make an appearance on Zoom. I didn’t want to be like, ‘Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer.

Doctors initially treated Tyler’s cancer with hormone therapy, which “worked amazingly for about a year,” but then it spread to his bones and spine.

The actor explained that “cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic and that is how it has progressed,” he explained on American television. Until that moment, the actor was only receiving hormonal therapy, however, over time the situation worsened.

It may interest you Was Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston’s favorite on Friends?

All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and at night and boom, life was pretty normal … I felt fine, honestly, I didn’t feel any symptoms. And it was very easy to regulate.

Although doctors were not optimistic, his health deteriorated last year in the middle of the pandemic and is currently in an advanced or metastatic phase, a stage that means that the cancer has spread to other organs or parts of the body.

The “American” noted that he is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment and has revealed that he appeared on the television meeting as he did not want to disappoint his colleagues and ruin the moment by telling about his diagnosis.

Similarly, he asks men to be tested for PSA, a prostate-specific antigen that can indicate signs of the disease.

Do not give up. Keep fighting. And have goals.

It may interest you Actress of Anne with an E, Miranda McKeon revealed: She has cancer