Advance Real Estate meets expectations in Chiahuahua

Advance Real Estate, a company focused on the acquisition, development, leasing and operation of industrial projects in Mexico, increased its presence and leadership in the country, with the acquisition of five industrial properties, now in the north of the country, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

With this transaction, the Mexican company adds 668,410 square feet with a value of $ 41.4 million to its existing portfolio.

Regarding the acquisition, Gerald Marchel, Head of Capital Markets and Development at Advance Real Estate, specified that “the five warehouses are located in one of the most active industrial markets today, and have high-quality tenants. The decision to buy these assets follows a clear growth strategy for the company, which seeks to increase its position in the north of the country and establish Advance as a long-term investor in the country ”.

The acquisition of a portfolio of stabilized warehouses represents another achievement in the goals established by Advance Real Estate, which will give continuity to the expansion strategy in the northern markets of the country.

Advance is a leading company in the field, with a presence in 12 cities in Mexico, whose portfolio is made up of 11.5 million square feet of industrial space.

Founded in 2007 in the Mexican city of Querétaro, Advance Real Estate has stood out for leading some of the most important industrial parks in the country in the last 12 years.

Its portfolio also stands out for the start-up of speculative buildings and projects under the “Build to Suit” model for more than 100 national and international companies in the automotive, logistics, manufacturing and services industries, mainly.

