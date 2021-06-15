Advance of vaccines skyrockets demand for US fuel

(Bloomberg) – Brazil and Mexico are beginning to emerge from the pandemic, which is driving demand for fuel for highway transportation in the two economies that buy the most gasoline and diesel from the United States.

Even now, as both countries continue to struggle with high rates of COVID-19 infections, government leaders have initiated reopening measures, spurring increased economic activity. Traffic in Brazil has increased with the extension of hours in gyms and restaurants in the most populated state of the country as of July 1. In Mexico, students in the capital returned this month to face-to-face classes, and soccer stadiums and cinemas have opened at 50% capacity.

“We are definitely on the road to recovery in the region,” said Suzanne Danforth, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd. “It’s an uneven recovery between Mexico and Brazil, but they’re still making progress.”

While demand for crude has recovered rapidly in the United States, China and Europe, Latin America was among the regions hardest hit by the pandemic. Brazil and Mexico, the two largest economies in the region, together account for about seven out of every 10 barrels of US gasoline exports, making them critical to the recovery of the world oil market.

Demand for motor fuel in Brazil, a category that includes gasoline and ethanol, should return to pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter of this year, Danforth said. Brazil’s need for fuel imports from the United States also increased after oil refineries cut fuel production for maintenance.

Mexico, which has the slowest vaccination campaign in North America, should see demand recover at a slower pace to reach pre-pandemic levels in the last quarter of 2022, he noted.

For half of its gasoline needs, Mexico depends on imports, most of them produced by refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.Demand will continue to exceed the country’s ability to produce its own fuels, he said. Adrian Duhalt, a doctoral fellow in energy studies at Rice University’s Baker Institute.

In May, the flow of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to Mexico was the highest this year. Typically, one to three loads of fuel leave a U.S. refinery for ports in Mexico each day, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

“Mexico certainly wants to advance the production of more gasoline and reduce imports, but that is difficult to achieve,” Duhalt said in a telephone interview from Houston. “You need intense capital spending.”

