Athletic striker Aritz Aduriz shoots to score the only goal of the match against Barcelona at San Mamés. JAVIER ZORRILLA

Through social networks, a day after the New York Times dedicated an article to him in which he remarked his career, Aritz Aduriz (San Sebastián, 39) says goodbye to soccer. A few hours before, Athletic announced the incorporation of several footballers born in 2004 and coming from Antiguoko, the club of origin of the rojiblanco striker, who will not be able to close the circle that opened a year before those kids from his first children’s team were born, when he debuted at the Bilbao club, and that he intended to complete with the Cup Final against Real Sociedad, his hometown team, and that the pandemic has postponed.

You will not be able to play it even if it could be played shortly. Doctors have recommended an immediate surgical intervention to put a prosthesis on his left hip, and the footballer has had no choice but to take the step of his withdrawal: “The time has come,” he says on Instagram, in a text that accompanies with a photograph of his childhood, almost a baby, in which he appears with a ball. “Many times I have mentioned that football leaves you before you abandon him,” he says. “Yesterday the doctors recommended that I go through the operating room, better tomorrow than the day after, to put in a prosthesis to replace my hip and try to face, at least, as normally as possible, daily life. Unfortunately my body has said enough. I cannot help my colleagues as I would like and as they deserve, “he confesses.

Aduriz, after a long soccer career that reached its greatest brilliance after turning the corner of thirty years, resigned himself: “This is also the life of a professional athlete. Simple, very simple. Unfortunately we are experiencing much more serious and painful situations; the pandemic that we still suffer has left us irreparable damage and we have to continue fighting it among all of us, “and he concludes:” Therefore, do not worry about me, this is just an anecdote. Let’s forget about the dreamed endings, because we will have time to say goodbye. And yes, the time has come to say goodbye and this way ends for me, unforgettable and wonderful from start to finish. Thank you”.

Aduriz returned to training with his teammates when the confinement for professional athletes was lifted, but a few sessions and the diagnosis of the doctors have convinced him that he cannot continue. He leaves as Athletic’s top scorer in the 21st century, and as the sixth highest rojiblanco scorer in history, with 172 goals. He joins myths like Zarra (335), Bata (208), Dani (199), Gorostiza (196) and Iraragorri (179). His last game in LaLiga was at Nuevo Zorrilla, against Valladolid, one of the clubs, in addition to Burgos, Mallorca and Valencia, in which he played. His last goal, spectacular, came on the first day of the League, in the last minute of the match against FC Barcelona. He appeared seconds before on the field, and his Chilean served for Athletic to take the three points.

