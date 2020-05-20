Wednesday May 20, 2020

The Basque striker ended his career after the doctors’ recommendation to go under the knife, so at the age of 39 he considers that his body has said enough. . Bilbao player intended to retire at the end of the season, but the coronavirus accelerated the decision.

The coronavirus pandemic has produced the first withdrawal from soccer. Basque striker Aritz Aduriz has decided to hang up his booties at 39, assuring that his body has said enough and it will no longer be possible to help his teammates on the field.

The same forward assured that «the time has come. Many times I have mentioned that football leaves you before you abandon him. Just yesterday the doctors recommended that I go through the operating room, tomorrow better than the day after, to put in a prosthesis to replace my hip and try to face, at least, as normal as possible daily life ».

Along the same lines, Aduriz explained that «unfortunately my body has said enough. I cannot help my colleagues as I would like and as they deserve. This is also the life of a professional athlete. Simple, very simple ».

The 39-year-old forward leaves football as the top scorer for Athletic Club de Bilbao in the 21st century and the sixth in his entire history, with 172 goals. In addition, he had steps for Burgos FC, Real Valladolid, Mallorca, Valencia and the Spanish team, playing in the Euro 2016 France.

Although Aduriz is recognized as one of the last goalscorers in Spanish soccer, he is the most veteran striker to score with the Spanish team, his explosion as a gunner occurred since he was 31 years old, thus entering the list of players who stood out late.