Adult Swim wins April Fools Day with a spin-off of ‘Rick and Morty’ babies

It’s April 1 again, April Fools Day. As the ‘GTA: San Andreas’ meme would say, “ah, shit, here we go again”. April Fool’s Day in Anglo-Saxon countries means spending almost 24 hours dodging false headlines, but it is completely worth it when there are companies that work as hard as Adult Swim does. The animation chain for adults has decided to surprise us this year with a new block for the little ones in the house: Adult Swim Junior.

In a wonderful Twitter thread they have published all the programming of this special container for children, but from the creators of the series for adults (and it shows). Among their proposals we can find from a series of hospitals where doctors are children! to “safe” but very sadistic animation proposals, and they even have educational programs, like one in which they explain what the Illuminati are, and why they are silly.

But what takes the cake is a ‘Rick and Morty’ spin-off that I wish was real: ‘Rick and Morty Babies’. Following the tradition of other series such as ‘Los Muppets’, Adult Swim turns the protagonists of its quintessential series into babies to continue living adventures in “a multiverse for all ages”. The opening is a cucada. Really, I wish it was real.

The kings of the innocent

‘Rick and Morty’ are regulars in this April Fools Day. Adult Swim decided to premiere the third season of the animated series on April 1, 2017 without any kind of promotion. People thought it was a joke, but it was completely real. The network played it all with the fourth season, since they did announce the premiere on April 1 and then actually air a super disturbing short.

The fifth season of ‘Rick and Morty’ arrives on HBO Spain and TNT June 29.