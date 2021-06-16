Adult Swim Releases First Teaser For Uzumaki, TV Adaptation Of Junji Ito’s Horror Manga

In 2019, during Crunchyroll Expo, Adult Swim announced the making of a four-episode anime miniseries about Uzumaki, the famous horror manga from Junji Ito. Even though the show was expected to launch last year, the Covid-19 pandemic slowed things down and now has a tentative premiere date set for October 2022.

However, for fans of horror and, especially, of this manga, Adult Swim has revealed the first teaser of this miniseries and surprises by the quality of the animation, as well as by the fidelity that exists with the original material. The program has the direction of Hiroshi nagahama Y Colin stetson as the music composer (via Slashfilm.com).

This would be the fourth time that Cartoon Network, as a company, is involved in the production of an anime, with series such as The Big O, IGPX, Y FLCL receiving an animated production supported by the company. Here are the newly released material from Uzumaki:

As already mentioned, the television adaptation of Uzumaki It was one of many productions that suffered delays due to the pandemic and is now scheduled to launch until the end of next year. However, the newly released teaser is a nice distraction as the full miniseries drops.

Also, in a new update on Uzumaki, Nagahama spoke about the production delays (via Slashfilm.com). The series aims to bring Ito’s signature ink black and white art style to life, using what appears to be a combination of 2D and 3D animation and a bit of a rotoscope. Due to their determination to capture Ito’s style, the production is much more complicated than they had anticipated, which is why the release of the miniseries is now scheduled for October next year.

COVID had a huge impact on our anime industry in Japan. Especially for our Uzumaki production, it had a huge impact. It is also true that we had to restructure our plan from the beginning. But it’s definitely starting to come together.

The story of Uzumaki focuses on the inhabitants of the village of Kurouzu, a fictional city that is plagued by a supernatural curse involving spirals. Junji Ito He has been called the master of horror in Japan and Uzumaki has been hailed as a modern horror classic, as have many of his other famous works such as Tomie and Gyo; is indisputably one of the best horror illustrators working today, with his black and white art that goes beyond the limits of what has been seen in other media.

