Adult film star Dakota Skye found dead at 27

American actress Lauren Scott known within the porn industry as 27-year-old Dakota Kaye Skye was found dead at her mobile home in Los Angeles, California and identified by her husband at the morgue.

So far the cause of death has not been revealed, but a woman who identified herself as the young woman’s aunt said that illicit substance abuse was a key factor in his death.

“Lauren was the product of a very dysfunctional family that involved drugs, alcohol, physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. He died almost exactly two years after the death of his mother, my little sister, caused by addiction and alcoholism, ”revealed the relative to Page Six.

Likewise, he also revealed that few people could understand everything that happened in his life and how much He struggled in the past through a severe depression that he was going through.

“His real life story and how he came to be in that (porn) industry has really been a tragedy.”, He said.

Now industry colleagues are mourning her loss and remembering the young woman and the legacy she left in her short life.

RIP Dakota Skye, you are in our thoughts, our hearts, and prayers Our thoughts and prayers are also going out to her family. pic.twitter.com/2N3j8CDCf5 – James Bartholet (@JamesBartholet) June 11, 2021

The artist was one of the celebrities in the world of Pornhub, began her career in 2013 and appeared in more than 300 films.

His sudden death came weeks after provoking controversy on the Internet, when he published a photo in which he posed topless in front of the memorial mural of George floyd who was killed in police custody last year in Minneapolis.

Although Dakota censored the image on social media, it generated outrage and many viewed the post as insensitive.