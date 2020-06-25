Adult film legend is accused of abusing four women | Instagram

Adult film legend Ron Jeremy has been accused of having abused four women so could spend up to 90 years in prison, when the process to judge the acts he committed began.

Also known as The Hedgehog, Has been one of the top celebrities in the publishing industry, in addition to having a documentary film about his life, directed by Scott J. Gill and titled « Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy«

He managed to appear in the Guinness Book of World Records for « The greatest number of appearances in adult films”, After having appeared in more than 2,200 movies.

Yesterday, Tuesday, June 24, the Los Angeles Attorney’s Office began the process to try the actor for three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

In the event that it is declared guilty In the face of serious charges, Ron could go as far 90 years in prison.

The complaints investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office include the demand for a 25 year old woman who claims to have been assaulted in a West Hollywood residence. In addition, other two women 33 and 46 years old denounced that they were vi0ladas in the same West Hollywood bar in 2017.

And as if that were not enough, a fourth woman 30 years presented a similar complaint for the same crime that occurred in that place during the summer of 2019.

There was fifth complaint, but the Prosecutor’s Office dismissed on the events of 2016, for allegedly Lack of evidence.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the actor has been accused of sexual crimes, since the magazine Rolling Stone« Published in 2017 an article in which more than 12 women denounced they suffered s3xual3s abuse and assaults, by fellow professionals and others from the public at performances and conventions.

Back then, Jeremy denied the allegations that have not yet reached judicial instances.

Police have investigated all serious allegations and judges have dismissed them, as have most ‘groping’ allegations. I have never been charged or spent a day in court for any of this, « the actor said in 2017.

It is worth mentioning that the names of the victims of this current case were not disclosed and prosecutors recommend a bond of $ 6.6 million dollars.