Although the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year that Facebook was canceling its plans to introduce advertising on WhatsApp, these efforts appear to be, rather, frozen. As The Information now publishes, the ads will finally land on the instant messaging platform once your system has been unified with Facebook Messenger and Instagram chat.

The initial plan to make profitable the acquisition of WhatsApp six years ago for a total of 22,000 million dollars, continues to soak. According to the aforementioned media, it would be Mark Zuckerberg himself who gave the order to paralyze this process after evaluating the possible impact on regulatory bodies.

A toast to regulators

These closely follow the steps of Facebook against the concerns about practices that may abuse their dominant position. In 2017 the European Commission fined Facebook 110 million euros for the change in WhatsApp terms, contrary to what had been indicated at the time of its acquisition. Not only in Europe does this scrutiny persist, as the US FTC sanctioned Facebook with $ 5 billion last summer, while the United States hovers over the debate on whether to break the technology in less dominant companies.

The exclusive comes after the confirmation of Facebook itself towards the end of 2018, in which it confirmed the arrival of advertising to the states of WhatsApp, a feature similar to the stories of Facebook and Instagram.

The concrete implementation of ads It has been conflicting from the start. And it is precisely the point-to-point encryption of WhatsApp, the same feature that makes it more secure than Telegram and also strips it of great multi-device potential, it is the one that prevents Facebook from being able to ‘read’ what messages we are sending and direct us contextual advertising.

With a unified platform, in which the three Facebook messaging services – Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger itself – remain independent for the user, but not in the eyes of the company. In this way, and as The Information progresses, it would use the telephone numbers to connect both profiles internally. Thus, it would take advantage of the profile that Facebook –the service– has of more than 2,500 million users to inject relevant advertising on WhatsApp and its corresponding 2,000 million, according to the latest figures.

Some executives within the company have reportedly expressed concern about this approach, which could induce some users to delete their Facebook account. However, these have time to get used to the idea, since the adaptation that is taking place in the technological infrastructure of these platforms can still take years of work, and not only that, since according to this same medium, WhatsApp will be the last to integrate.

👇 More in Explica.co