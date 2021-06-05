Ads in the car? Yes, it seems that even focused on driving we will avoid them

No matter what you consume or what you do in your day to day, the advertisements they are always present in your life. And if you thought that taking a ride in the car would get rid of them, let us tell you that you are very wrong. Not because you have to see them on billboards, but because with the rise of technology and infotainment systemsBoth automotive and advertising companies can agree to mutually benefit.

Since autos.com We are 100% in favor of innovation within the automotive sector, but there are some technologies that we simply cannot assume, and the Ford’s newly patented billboard detector that it can read advertisements and display them inside the car is exactly one of those technologies. Because the American company is trying to solve a legitimate problem, but from our point of view – and perhaps that of the vast majority – it is approaching it perhaps in the worst possible way.

Billboards are great for quick snippets of information, but they’re not ideal for, well, anything else. Phone numbers, addresses, websites, and other bits of information don’t translate well the brief instant one sees the billboard. This is the reason why Ford wants to display this information on the screen of your infotainment system, proposing an “ad interface” that looks like something out of a dystopian sci-fi Netflix series.

As the patent explains, this technology will use external cameras to identify billboards. Later, will process the information and project it on the screen of your vehicle. While it doesn’t go into detail, exterior cameras are becoming a factory feature on many cars as we gear up for a more autonomous future and as we rely more on advanced driver assistance technologies such as pedestrian alert. or the now appreciated speed limit reading.

The idea is “Obtain, through a series of cameras, an image of a billboard and identify, through an internal processor, a segment of the aforementioned. The example method also includes determining an event associated with the segment and thus generating a billboard interface to include a hyperlink to the segment that initiates the event. All this would be shown to the occupants of the car “through a communication module”, also known as the infotainment system.

In that sense, Ford could argue that it addresses the issue of lack of accessibility on billboards. In fact, most of them show ads for products, but do not include information about where they can be obtained or how much they cost. Ford will solve this puzzle with its new system and could even work with advertising agencies to make sure that the ads you receive on board the vehicle reach even before the aforementioned billboard is at a minimum viewing distance.

If this sounds scary, it’s because it really is. We can’t help but feel like we can get to a point where you can have a cheaper car as long as you’re willing to be bombarded by ads. But that’s not as bad as having some peace for an additional fee each month. In fact, one day, dealerships could offer an ad-free driving package for a fee. Would the public choose that option, or would they quietly endure these invasive advertisements and try to ignore them?

