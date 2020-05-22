The official, who is leading negotiations with foreign currency bond creditors, told . that they advance on a “positive path” despite the fact that on Friday the country could fall into default.

“The negotiations continue along a path that we consider positive. My vision is that we are experiencing a greater mutual understanding between the two parties ”, declared the young official.

In this framework, stocks and bonds Argentines were negotiated with hikes, in a financial day characterized by few variations in the indices of the main international markets.

The ADR of Argentine companies registered average earnings of 3% in dollars, while benchmark sovereign bonds gained 2% on average, although the rise in those issued with Argentine law extended to almost 5 percent.

The index Dow Jones Wall Street closed the week with marginal drop of 0.04%, sustained above 24,000 points, while the barrel of Petroleum Texas fell 1.5% to $ 33.40.

“The reason why we extended (the term of) the offer is technical. We are planning to make modifications in order to reach an agreement sustainable with our creditors, ”said Guzmán in dialogue with ..

The indices of the Bag of Buenos Aires marked a profit taking this Friday, after the government of Alberto Fernández announced an extension of the term to negotiate the restructuring of 65,000 million of dollars in foreign debt until June 2.

The index S&P Merval of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange subtracted 1% in pesos, to 40,962 points, in a selective and reduced business context. In the previous session, the leading benchmark improved 4 percent.

The postponement of the negotiations will not avoid the national State default this Friday if you do not pay off debt interest of about USD 503 million, corresponding to Global bonds.

“The current debt that will default, is unpayable. If there is a successful swap and the debt is restructured, the new debt will also become unpayable sooner rather than later, “estimated the consultant. Economy & Regions.

Meanwhile, the risk country that the JP Morgan bank measures increases marginally five units for Argentina, to 2,789 points basic.

The Argentine government and its creditors seek to reach an agreement but there are still differences between the government’s initial offer and the counter-offers.