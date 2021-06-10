ADROSONIC Expands Its Steps Internationally and Enters the Latin American Region

Opens offices in São Paulo and Santiago to get a new customer base

The digital consulting company ADROSONIC made its foray into the Latin American region with the installation of its new offices in São Paulo (Brazil), which will serve clients in Brazil, and in Santiago (Chile), which will provide services to clients in Latin America, especially in rapidly growing Pacific countries such as Colombia and Peru.

The Mumbai-based company announced on June 9 the appointment of David Lequain to serve as CEO (LATAM). David Lequain will operate from ADROSONIC’s office in Chile. As CEO, David will be responsible for LATAM’s Production and Logistics (P&L), and will oversee the company’s marketing and sales functions, as well as day-to-day operations in the LATAM region. It will send information to Mayank, CEO and CEO.

The company also appointed Matheus Muratore as Business Development Manager (LATAM). It will be located in the São Paulo office and will inform Lequain.

When talking about expansion, Mayank, CEO and CEO of ADROSONIC, said: “This is our third expansion after the UK and the US. Our entry into Latin America is strategically important to overall business growth. We are committed to working robustly in close collaboration with local talent and our hub. delivery in Mumbai to help LATAM companies make the choice for digital transformation, which is a livelihood requirement for all businesses in the post-COVID era. “

Mr. Lequain is a former Chief Information Officer and Operations Manager for MUFG Bank in Latin America (formerly Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi). Prior to MUFG, Lequain held various leadership roles at Rexel, Alcatel-Lucent, Rothschild, and BNP Paribas.

“We are very excited about the appointment of Lequain. His extensive experience in finance and IT operations in various industries in Europe, the US and LATAM makes him the perfect choice to lead and grow our operations in LATAM. welcome Lequain and Muratore on board, and I look forward to working with them to grow ADROSONIC in LATAM, “added Mayank.

“I am delighted to be appointed General Manager of LATAM and I thank the Board of Directors of ADROSONIC for showing confidence in my leadership. We see a great adaptation for ADROSONIC’s digital consulting offering at the local level, as the region is beginning accelerated digital transformation process, “said David Lequain.

ADROSONIC is an innovative and business-focused digital consulting company that provides organizations with a comprehensive framework of IT solutions and services. ADROSONIC, a trusted partner for product and service companies, has a global presence with offices in India, the UK and the US ADROSONIC strives to pave the digital roadmap for emerging and traditional business organizations as with expertise in the fields of robotic process automation, data analysis, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) services, application services, digital quality assurance, and software testing. Visit https://www.adrosonic.com/ for more information and follow us @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.

