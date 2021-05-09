Adrien Brody will be in the third season of ‘Succession’

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

At the moment there is no date for the arrival of the third season

The actor Adrien brody He will join the cast of ‘Succession’ in the series’ third season. Brody will play Josh Aaronson, who is described as a billionaire activist inventor who becomes pivotal in the battle for Waystar.

Brody thus joins what already appears to be an impressive roster of actors for the latest season of Succession. The Emmy-winning series also announced this week that Alexander Skarsgård He will play the character of Lukas Matsson, founder and chief technology officer. In addition to Brody and Skarsgård, the third season of ‘Succession’ will also feature characters played by Hope davis, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Sanaa Lathan Y Daska nekrasova.

The actor also recently signed on to play Pat Riley in the new HBO series set in the 1980s about the Los Angeles Lakers, which was also co-created by the executive producer of ‘Succession’, Adam McKay. That series, which is still untitled, will also feature a massive cast that includes John C. Reilly, Jason clarke, Bo burham, Jason segel Y Gaby hoffman.

Beyond working with HBO, Brody has several movies on the way, notably Wes Anderson’s latest, ‘The French Dispatch.’ Also in post-production is El Tonto, written and directed by Charlie Day, director Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’, who will talk about the life of Marilyn monroe, interpreted by Ana de Armas, and an untitled film from the director Tom george also starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam rockwell Y David oyelowo.

It’s unclear when the highly anticipated third season of the HBO series will premiere, but for now we know that it is currently being shot and may not come soon enough. At least the general lines of the new season are known: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a dangerous position. Struggling to secure family, political and financial alliances, tensions rise. when a bitter corporate battle threatens to escalate into a family civil war. “

