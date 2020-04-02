The world of tennis is experiencing moments of uncertainty and some concern in the face of the flood of suspensions that have been experienced in recent weeks. Although there are still three months for some tournaments, the situation the planet is experiencing in the face of the pandemic of Coronavirus has caused the suspension of the circuit until, at least, July 13, leading the tournament Wimbledon, which had not been disputed since World War II. Still in doubt as to whether the US Open will suffer the same fate, it is Roland Garros the only major tournament that moved its date to try to celebrate, something that collides head-on with the interests of Roger Federer.

This will provoke a war that has not yet started, but will. The French Tennis Federation, without consulting anyone, moved its tournament to a date when there are other events, one of them being the Laver Cup, organized by someone with great power such as the Swiss tennis player. The day will come when, in the event that the situation in September is fully controlled, it will be necessary to consider what happens with both tournaments, which cannot be played at the same time, one in Paris and the other in Boston. While that battle comes, Adriano PanattaAlways faithful to his ideals, he took advantage of an interview with La Stampa to speak his mind regarding the Roland Garros movement and leave a little “message” to Federer.

“For me, placing it at the end of September is a wise decision. It is true that going from cement to hard in such a short time is a small problem for tennis players, perhaps I would have even put it a week later,” says the ex- Italian tennis player, who remembers Roger and his Laver Cup. “I like Federer, but he has done a business on his own, he has to understand it. We cannot all be behind him. Institutions have to take care of tournaments with more tradition, even if that bothers Federer. Roland Garros has more than 100 years of history, that is something that not many tournaments can say, “said Panatta.

.