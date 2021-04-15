Adriano Moraes ready for a rematch with Demetrious Johnson

On Wednesday, ONE Championship flyweight monarch Adriano Moraes defeated the legendary Demetrious Johnson by KO.

Adriano Moraes shocked MMA fans after knocking out historic former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. The battle was for the flyweight championship of the Asian promoter ONE Championship. It was in the second round, when Moraes landed a powerful knee blow to the head of ‘Mighty Mouse’ who was already on the ground and managed to knock him out. In this way, the Brazilian successfully retained his belt.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Moraes says he is willing to give Johnson a rematch. He also spoke of his future and the division.

“I know that Demetrious Johnson is the GOAT, the best of all time. If the company thinks it deserves a rematch, of course we will give it to it. But we also have a lot of assassins in the fly division, who I think deserve the opportunity. For me, I will stay focused on my path. I’ll get some rest, go back to the gym, and start over. We’ll see what happens. The fly category here at ONE CHAMPIONSHIP is so dynamic, there are a lot of fighters so I don’t know what will happen. We will see after this, Moraes vs. Johnson 2. I think it makes sense, it deserves it, it’s the GOAT, let’s go. I am anxious.”

Moraes praised the Demetrious legacy, what he did for the flyweight division and was grateful to the historic former flyweight champion.

“Thanks to him for opening the doors to us. Every athlete in the flyweight division should be grateful to Demetrious Johnson for opening doors for us. The fly category was created thanks to Demetrious and Joseph Benavidez. As a huge fan of MMA, of course, I play this sport, I know. I remember when they created the division, they were the first to fight for the fly belt in the UFC. So when I saw that, I decided to downgrade to flyweight. That is why I made my story in this division, by DJ and Joseph Benavidez, who started the category. “

For his part, Demetrious Johnson, in the post-fight interview, declared that he knew he did not deserve a shot for the belt so early, after the recent loss. Also, he left open the possibility of having a kickboxing fight just for fun.

