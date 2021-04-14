Adriano Moraes open to revenge against Demetrious Johnson: “He is the greatest of all time”

Reigning One Championship flyweight champion Adriano Moraes spoke about his future after beating Demetrious Johnson. The Brazilian praised the former champion of UFC, and he’s open to a rematch, but he also highlighted the other athletes in his division.

The statements were made in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“I know that Demetrious Johnson is the greatest of all time. If the company believes that he deserves a rematch, of course we are going to give it, but we have other fighters here in the organization and I think they also deserve a chance. I’m going to rest a bit, go back to the academy and we’ll see what happens. The flyweight division here at One Championship is so dynamic, it has other good athletes, so I won’t be what the future will be like. “ explained the current fly champion of One.

Part of One since 2013, Adriano Moraes has a record of 19-3. Before the fight with Johnson, he got his belt back when he beat Geje Eustaquio in the revenge between the two.

Considered one of the greatest fighters in flyweight history, Demetrious Johnson he met his first defeat in his new organization. Former flyweight champion of UFC, signed with the Asian organization in 2018, and had won all three of his matches in his new home.