Adriano Moraes on DJ: “I will go out to defend my throne, the ONE Championship flag”

ONE Championship returns in April with four explosive events in consecutive weeks via TNT in the United States. The first evening will be on April 7 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

We spoke exclusively with the Brazilian Adriano Moraes (18-3), who will be starring in the next ONE card, nothing more and nothing less than defending his champion belt against Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson (30-3-1), living legend of MMA.

Moraes arrived in Asia almost 10 years ago, where he has competed 12 times for the ONE Championship label, leaving a 9-3 record. His adventure on the continent has been energetic and emotional as a champion.

“It has been a very good experience, traveling to Asia and doing what I love to do, fight. I love Asian fans, because they are very emotional, their energy is very good. “Moraes explained. “I remember the first time I went to Asia and it was magical, strange but magical at the same time. I never imagined my life traveling to Asia to do what I love, to fight, and everyone likes it ”.

Regarding the Asian fan, Moraes highlighted the respect and admiration they feel for the athletes, who risk their integrity to give them a great show.

“The Asian fanatic, they will support you win or lose, they will take care of you. The treatment is different, that samurai blood, I like it a lot “Moraes commented. “They really take care of you, every place I went in Asia, different cities, they have all treated me wonderfully.”

Moraes, who has just defeated by unanimous decision Geje Eustaquio, is aware that a victory over Demetrious JohnsonA dominant former UFC world champion and ONE Grand Prix monarch, it would mean a place on the 125-pound Olympus.

“I know how significant a victory over DJ is, it is important, he is the fighter that everyone wants to defeat,” Moraes analyzed. “A win would put me first, where I deserve to be, where I have struggled to be. I get up every day to be the # 1 fighter, and a win over Demetrious Johnson will put me in the right place. “

“I am going to go with everything I have, because I am going to defend what is mine, I will not travel to be someone’s path, I am going to Singapore only to defend my belt,” emphasized the Brazilian. “Another king is coming to take my territory, and I have worked hard to get there.”

Beyond keeping his belt and being able to count on a victory against “Mighty Mouse” in his record, Moraes represents the organization, the fan and the Asian circuit, since he wants to show that in terms of level, he is on par or above the UFC and other organizations.

“I will go out to defend my throne, the ONE Championship flag, to the Asian fanatic”Moraes mentioned. “Because they got me to where I am, they have supported me to be there defending the title, and I think that Asian energy will be with me once again.”

“Demetrious Johnson has everything in life, he has already conquered the world. I think he doesn’t need my belt, he just wants the title for ‘olho gordo’. Who wants everything, has nothing ».

The ONE on TNT 1 takes place this April 10 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and US residents will be able to watch the event from the TNT screen and online via Bleacher Report.

In Latin America, the entire billboard will be available through the official ONE app (Android and Manzana) and through the official YouTube channel of the promotion.

Additionally, the first two Lead Card fights will be streamed live on Facebook.

The event, to be broadcast in more than 150 countries, will take place on April 8.