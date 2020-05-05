Not even Adriano Imperador himself is keen to hide that the death of his father, Almir Ribeiro, in 2004 was one of the points that most affected him emotionally. This point, incidentally, always placed as one of the main in the fickle sequence of his career until he hung up his boots with the last club Miami United in 2016.

And it was in this way, speaking at an event full of feeling, that he spoke about the topic in a text published on the official website of Inter Milan in the series created by the club called “Letters to Inter”. In it, important names who passed through the team speak so much of their relationship with the Neriazzurri as well as situations of a personal nature:

– I was on the bus with my teammates and my cell phone rang: “Almir is dead”. I thought it was a nightmare. I hoped it was. I cannot describe my despair at that moment. I have never felt such unbearable pain in my life. All I felt was suffocating anguish. Only I know how much I suffered. My father’s death left an irreparable void in my life.

Adriano also said that it was in the match following the fact for the European Champions League against Basel, in Switzerland, that he felt supported and comforted by his teammates in the celebration of his goal:

– I still remember the support of my teammates. Inter was very close to me in the most difficult moments of my life. (Massimo) Moratti was like a father to me. Not only him, but also Zanetti and others who were closer. I am extremely grateful to everyone because I will carry these memories with me forever.

The ex-player formed at Flamengo’s base also told the text a very curious information that only he could score: at first, he thought that the Emperor’s nickname given by the Inter fans was something negative:

– At first, I didn’t think they liked me when they called me that. And it was nice to gradually discover the affection of Inter fans for me. I always felt at home in Milan: my love for Inter is forever. Inter is a big part of me, it is intertwined with my life, illuminating the most beautiful moments and accompanying me through the saddest and most difficult.

