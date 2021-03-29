Adriano Galliani, after overcoming the Covid: “I was afraid of dying”

03/29/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Hospitalization, intensive care and fear of dying. The process of a sick person due to Covid is far from pleasant, and it has not been different for Adriano Galliani. The Monza manager and former Milan president has gone through some extremely tough weeks due to the disease, and he has confessed this in an interview for Il Corriere della Sera.

Galliani, admitted between March 7 and 17, has recounted his experience in intensive care. “It was a nightmare. I couldn’t see anything, I only had a wall in front of me. The intensive care unit had no windows. Inside there were only beds. It was the worst ten days of my life, I was afraid of dying. “

In addition to anxiety and fear, the Monza CEO experienced severe physical decline. “Health is the only thing that matters in life. I lost ten kilos because in those damn days I couldn’t even eat a meatball “.

Faced with a situation so close to death, the former Milan manager had time to reflect. “In football and on business I traveled all over the world and had the opportunity to frequent luxury hotels. Nevertheless, As soon as I walked into the room after those days in intensive care, I said to myself: ‘This is the most beautiful place in my life.’ I stared at the sky for hours and that alone filled my heart. Other life.

Finally, Galliani remembered Berlusconi, his great friend in the world of football and business. “Silvio is my family, he wrote me constantly and showed me affection. He was worried about me. “