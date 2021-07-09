Adriano Fuorivia: “Shapovalov can beat anyone”

It was long expected that Denis Shapovalov take a step forward. It is that he has plenty of conditions and he showed them from the first moment he broke into the big circuit. In fact, in his second Masters 1000 (Montreal 2017) he had the luxury of getting into the semifinals after beating Del Potro and Nadal in the second and third rounds, respectively. While it brushed the top10 For a few weeks and he rose a step in his level after the incorporation of Mikhail Youznhy to his work team, the reality marked that he was below his possibilities or what was expected of him since the expectations were set quite high . In that sense, he found in the current edition of Wimbledon a perfect tournament (lack of some figures like Rafa and Thiem himself, in addition to the rapid eliminations of Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev and Federer) to return to the main focus of the world scene.

Indeed, the Canadian will find himself this Friday against the most important game of his career: the semifinals of the third Grand Slam of the season and neither more nor less than before Novak Djokovic, N ° 1 of the international ranking and champion of the last two tournaments in the Cathedral (2018 and 2019). Beyond being the outsider of the encounter and having traveled a winding path until reaching this stage, he has the necessary weapons to harm his rival. So much so that Adriano Fuorivia, his former coach, assured about the possibilities of his former pupil: “The best version of Denis can beat anyone“.

In addition, Fuorivia, now Bryden Schnur’s coach, commented in an interview with the outlet Sportsnet: “I believe a lot in his game and in how far he can go. He is a boy who trained very hard and was committed to the sport from the beginning.” At the same time, he valued the ability he possesses to not lose his way beyond his growth and his privileged position.

NEXT MISSION: GIVE A REAL HIT ON THE TABLE

Shapovalov, who had said in the previous one that Djokovic “is the best player in the world, but anything is possible”, dreams of eliminating the favorite at the betting house and whom no one imagines leaving the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club without the trophy winner. Despite that, the illusion is the last thing to be lost and the Canadian seems ready to fight until the final minute.