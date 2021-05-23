Adriano Care SOCIMI joins BME Growth on Tuesday, May 25

The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the incorporation of ADRIANO CARE, once all the documentation presented has been studied and after analyzing the information presented by the company and once the favorable evaluation report of the Coordination and Incorporations Committee has been issued.

The start of trading of the SOCIMI, which is the first company to join this BME market this year, will take place on Tuesday, May 25.

The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 10.1 euros, which represents a total value of the company of 121.2 million euros.

The company’s trading code will be “YADR”. The Registered Advisor of the company is Deloitte, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

ADRIANO CARE is a SOCIMI that aims to create a real estate portfolio of real estate assets related to the nursing home sector with the purpose of investing in the improvement and transformation of the industry in order to offer a better quality of service to old. These assets include nursing homes, homes adapted for the elderly and other care centers for this group.

The ADRIANO CARE Information Document is available on the BME Growth website, where you can find all the information related to the company and its business.