Adriana Ugarte on interpreting a rape in ‘Parot’: “When we filmed nobody was well”

‘Parot’, a new TVE series that Arrives first on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, May 27, comes to tell us about the doctrine to which its title refers. After its repeal in 2013 by the Strasbourg Court, many prisoners were released because their sentences could not be extended any longer, an approach that this fiction takes to offer us a thriller that talks about the murder of several of these prisoners and about the attempt to revenge of a rapist on his victim.

Adriana Ugarte is in charge of giving life to Isabel, the victim in question, who in her virtual encounter with eCartelera has explained how complicated and hard it was, both for her and for the whole team, to shoot the rape scenes that take place in ‘Parot’. Ugarte relates that up to now characters who faced the beginning or end of a rape had been played twice, but until now he had never “lived it in real time.”

“There is a very powerful part of the physique, of the breathing, of having a person on top who weighs many more kilos than you, who is much stronger than you. It’s very wild and it was very rough“says Ugarte.

But it wasn’t just complicated for her. The actress explains that for Iván Massagué, her co-star who plays the rapist in question, it was even harder. “It was probably harder for him to play this because for us as actors managing a character who abuses, a character who in the end uses power or weapons to subdue another is very difficult to carry“, he admits.

Ugarte also talks about the fact that there was “a lot of rapport and a lot of union” on the part of the team, who in the same week “had to shoot two more violations.” “They were exhausted, sad, hurt and overwhelmed. And I remember that when we filmed nobody was well”, explains the protagonist of ‘Parot’.

“No one should be okay when these things happen. Society doesn’t have to be fine when these things happen. The family should not be well when a daughter or son tells at home, dares to tell at home, that they have suffered abuse. The family has to be open and it doesn’t have to be well. Just like the team. And we are talking about a fiction, “the actress continues to explain.

“In the end, unfortunately, documenting myself and investigating the character, what happens many times is that the family is probably not well, but it is not there for the victim. It is not there. It justifies the aggressor, blames the victim, makes her responsible, treats to deny what happened to him, … “, he continues. “For me, putting myself in the shoes of this violation, or this abuse suffered by the character as you asked me, It has been an opportunity to approach many women from fiction, and many men who have also experienced it, who have suffered abuse and who have not been able to tell it, they have not been able to get it out“, qualifies Ugarte.

The difficult job of playing a rapist

We also spoke with Iván Massagé, who in Parot plays the rapist Julian López de Haro, who seeks revenge against the character of Adriana Ugarte. The actor reaffirms the statements of his co-star confirming that it was not easy to get under the skin of this role and interpret the aforementioned rape sequences.

“We take great care of ourselves. Especially Adriana. I think that for a woman, even if she has not experienced that, interpreting that scene must have been very complicated,” explains the actor. “But in the end, if you want to be fine as an actor, if you judge yourself too much during the scene it is a mistake. It is a play. It’s playing with fire but you have to jump, you have to“, he admits.