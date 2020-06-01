Adriana Sant’Anna surprised her followers by showing her healed body. The influencer said that she has eaten well regulated, combined with physical exercises and justified: ‘I love looking at myself in the mirror naked and feeling hot’. The wife of ex-BBB Rodrigão, however, evaluated: ‘If I’m going to stay like this forever? Probably not, because I’m still not a fan of the gym! I’m just enjoying this phase! It’s being important to me! ‘

Adriana Sant’Anna surprised her followers by showing pictures of her body, already praised by Andressa Suita, in a bikini this Sunday (31). “No! I’m not like this normally! It would be great, but these muscles only appear if I force it like that! Every week I take a photo to go with the evolution”, he explained, saying that he has been taking classes with the coach and trainer of athletes Marcos Burdin, better known as Alemão. According to the influencer, the visual changes achieved in this quarantine are the result of a lot of dedication: “I’m really more focused and loving this phase of discipline in training!”, She said. But he pondered: “Am I going to stay like this forever? Probably not, because I’m still not a fan of the gym! I’m just enjoying this phase! It’s being important to me!”

Body change agitates Adriana Sant’Anna fans

Upon seeing the clicks of Adriana Sant’Anna’s body, fans of the ex-BBB were excited by the transformation. “Almost a Gracyanne Sant’Anna, or Adriana Barbosa. I don’t know how I got confused,” joked a follower comparing Rodrigão’s wife to Gracyanne Barbosa, who has been stealing the show at Tik Tok. “Wonderful! Dri and your food is well regulated?” Asked a fan. “Yes! A lot! My food is all heavy (kg) these days. The only thing I do ‘wrong’ is to eat hamburger, pizza and Japanese food three times a week. But that’s how it is: just like everything else at other meals and others you understand? I only drill three times a week. Usually 3 dinners! “, he detailed.

‘I love looking naked and feeling hot’, assumed Adriana Sant’Anna

Asked by an internet user about why many people care so much about the body, Adriana Sant’Anna replied in a direct and surprising way: “I don’t know about people, but I do know that I love looking at myself in the mirror naked and feeling hot. This is what I train for, “guaranteed the dentist, who recently implanted a hormonal repository that contains testosterone and called attention for having a slightly lower voice. Despite the shower of praise she received, in a video sent to her trainer, Adriana registers a discomfort: “Cellulite is still there, on the side”, she says, showing her legs.

Adriana Sant’Anna got her daughter tattooed

Mother of two, Rodrigo, 3, and Linda, 2, Adriana Sant’Anna got tattoos in honor of the heirs. The most recent was made for the youngest of the family, who, like the older brother, had his name eternalized in his mother’s skin.

