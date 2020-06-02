The point of the conversation that broke the artist was when she was asked about the December 8 march organized by different singers and other celebrities under the name ‘Un canto por Colombia’, amid the protests during the national strike.

“That day I will never forget it in life. But I must tell you that I thought that no one was going to go, now I can tell. At that time, the days before that, a series of horrible attacks came, with warehouses included and pieces and everything, and the media and lock-ups in interviews … I cried a lot [voz cortada], I had a very bad time, I had a very bad time those days. I had a pretty bad time ”, heard from the minute 29:22 of the video that appears at the end of this note.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

After recovering, Adriana Lucía also remembered how that day gave her the strength to continue raising her voice for those who do not have it: “When I was on the march, as I am so young and I was in the low bed, I could not see. At one point I got on the steps that are there, and when I saw people I started crying, I couldn’t stop crying because for the first time I felt, I hadn’t felt it before -I thought I was going out on the terrace and They were going to kill me, that I was going to go out and they were going to throw a stone at me of everything that had been said about me- and when I saw that I said ‘Wow, there is a citizenry that wants the same as me.’ ”

In her time on ‘Tele lethal’, the interpreter also spoke of the term mamerta with which they refer to her, and almost any opponent of the Government, who found meaning even when they used it next to her name.

“They have confused me a lot. I’ve been through all the scales. The truth is that I did not know the term [mamerto]. In El Carito (Córdoba), when I was a pelada, mamerto was a messenger. But later they told me so much, now at this time, that I said: ‘Wednesday, the pod is not like that side.’ I have become a guerrilla, Castro-Castro, jam, but I have also been told that I have a dark paramilitary past. They have me a little confused“Said the singer about some of the insults she receives on social networks.