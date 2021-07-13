Adriana Lima reappears in Miami and jokes with Megan Fox

Adriana appeared at the Faena Theater in Miami days before her birthday and subtly flirted with Megan Fox.

Adriana Lima went to the Faena Theater in Miami to present the novelties of Route in Miami, a platform with missions to unlock experiences and surprises in privileged points of the city while combining the technological innovations of satellite tracking and electronic commerce.

Adriana wore a white sequined dress and attracted stares all night even though the show also featured a Kat Cunning performance, burlesque acts, and other flashy activities.

The model was not only noticed at the event, but also on her Instagram, where she shared a photo of that night posing next to a motorcycle. However, it was his next post that drew even more attention, as he made a comparison between his appearance and that of Megan Fox and took the opportunity to tell Megan that if she needed a double in her films, she would call him, and clarified that her The only request was that they both have the same makeup artist.

Fox’s response was swift and instead of a double, he asked Adriana if he could also call her if he needed a girlfriend, and brought Patrick ta (the famous makeup artist who has worked with both of them in Las Vegas) into the conversation. Suddenly, they were both making an appointment at Nobu … let’s see how far this goes.