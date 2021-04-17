Adriana Lastra (PSOE) criticizes the collaborators of ‘It is noon’ for “skinning” Rocío Carrasco

Adriana Lastra, PSOE spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies, shared a tweet this Friday afternoon, while watching television, in which has criticized the program’s collaborators It’s already noon broadcast by the Telecinco chain.

Although the policy did not explicitly refer to either the program or the network, it was talking about Rocío Carrasco, the daughter of singer Rocío Jurado and boxer Pedro Carrasco, who apparently was being criticized in the program It is noon.

On his official Twitter account, Lastra wrote: “I am watching a program in which some collaborators skinned a woman because it seems that he does not pick up his daughter’s phone. Then I find out that the daughter beat her mother for years. But the mother is questioned. AHA”.

I am watching a program in which some collaborators skin a woman because it seems that her daughter does not pick up the phone. Then I find out that the daughter beat her mother for years. But the mother is questioned. AHA. – Adriana Lastra (@Adrilastra) April 16, 2021

As collected by Vertele, Adriana Lastra She is a follower of Rociito’s dimes and diretes, because it is not the first tweet that he writes expressing himself about this controversy between Rocío Jurado’s daughter and her family.

A few weeks ago, when the first episode of the documentary about Rocío Carrasco was broadcast, Lastra said “Your testimony is of great value to make gender violence visible. We will not stop until life is safe and free for all women. “

Lastra then said that Rociito was “a brave woman” and “a survivor” for recounting the details of his family life in the documentary.