What a surprise that has given Adriana Fonseca, since he decided to make videos in Tik Tok, in one of which she looks very sensual wearing a tight blue body and jeans, which has been liked by her many fans.

The 41-year-old actress also appeared in a clip in which she shows off her body dressed as an odalisque, with a shiny top and a pink veil, which she moves sensually many times, doing what appears to be a style belly dance. Shakira; she takes everything with humor, laughing a lot at the end.

In one of his recent publications in InstagramAdriana models a tight brown leather dress, and wrote a message to her followers asking them: “What activities do you recommend doing in these times? ✨ ”

