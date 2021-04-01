Adriana Fonseca reveals she was mistaken for a sex worker on a trip to Las Vegas



Adriana Fonseca.

Photo: Mike Windle / Getty Images

Through her Instagram account, the actress Adriana fonseca She recounted her bitter experience on a visit she made to Las Vegas to go shopping, as the taxi driver mistook her for a sex worker and all because she did not understand English well.

“I go up with some microshorts because it was summer, I give him the address, he starts asking me questions and I start saying to everything: ‘yes, yes, yes’. Talking that this than the other, he asks me a question and in that I ‘very bilingual’ answering him yes. Tells me: ‘Are you a whore?‘, in Spanish’ are you a whore? ‘

Faced with Adriana’s assertion, the driver stopped at a motel, which made her react.

“I started screaming, I started crying. I thought they were kidnapping me. So there how could we beckon, shouting and Mr. very scared half understood me and we left there ”.

Now, he admits that it was his first culture shock he had in the United States, the country to which he moved.