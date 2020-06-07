Adrián Uribe reveals the sex of his baby girl or boy?

Through a video in your account Instagram, Adrian Uribe and your partner Thuany Martins officially revealed the sex of their baby. A moment of great emotion for the couple and their followers who were waiting for this news.

Let’s remember that a few days ago Adrian Uribe revealed that he would become a father for the second time with his new partner Thuany Martins, known for her participation with Uribe in the “100 Mexicanos Diieron” program.

A news that caused a great uproar on social networks, even more so when his partner Omar Chaparro congratulated the couple on the arrival of their “baby”, a fact that many considered as an indiscretion on the part of the comedian when revealing the sex of their baby Have you guessed right?

Adrián Uribe reveals the sex of his baby girl or boy?

However, later, Adrián Uribe himself clarified that Chaparro congratulated him in this way, referring to his wish, since it is not a secret that Adían wanted to have a girl, since the actor already has a first son.

Now we can be sure that the actor’s wish was fulfilled, because finally he and Thuany announced that the baby you are expecting is a beautiful girl. A moment of great emotion for the couple that was captured through their video.

“It’s a girl, thank God, I love you Thuany!”

It was the message with which Adrián Uribe shared his emotional video in which he can be seen with his partner, just at the moment when they make a big balloon “explode”, which invaded the entire scene with pink pieces of paper.

Although Omar Chaparro had already announced this news to us, we have to recognize that this great moment of Adrián Uribe with Thuany Matins has managed to move thousands of users and even some of his fellow stars who could not help but congratulate the couple, among them Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Ana Serradilla, Alessandra Rosaldo, Yuri and Alexis Ayala, among many others.