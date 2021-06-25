Adrián Torres signs with Maravillabox

The light heavyweight boxer Adrian Torres (2-1, 1 KO) was signed this week by the promoter Maravillabox, as confirmed by sources from Sergio Martínez’s company.

Torres debuted in 2017, with the bad luck that a bicep injury made it impossible for him to continue beyond the first round in his fight against Elkhan bairamov, becoming the only victory of the Russian fighter residing in Spain to date. Subsequently, he has defeated Carlos Tobe Y Albert ulrich.

He has been inactive since the end of 2019, and the intention of his new sports house is to give him a lot of activity in the coming months to play the Spanish Championship in the near future.

Your coach will be Angel Moreno, who is currently preparing for the European Flyweight Championship.