Adrian Meronk breaks barriers by being the first Pole to play a Grand Slam

Adrian meronk this week enters the history of the great tournaments before even taking a hit in the Open USA at Torrey Pines. By now, you are used to it. Any presentation of Meronk usually begins with the same description: First Polish player … “I have broken all the records,” said the Central European golfer with a laugh after finishing his last training session on Wednesday for his Grand Slam debut in Torrey. Pines.

He was the first Polish player to win in the Challenge Tour, the first to get the card from European tour, the first to play in a ‘major’. Next month, he will be the first Polish golfer at the Olympics. “It’s nice to break down barriers,” Meronk said. “But I don’t want to stop. I want to keep moving forward ”.

Torrey Pines is a tall order, even for her athletic 6-foot tall stature. It does not look like any field Meronk has ever played in, and it certainly does not look like the field of the Toya Golf & Country Club, near Wroclaw (Poland), where he learned to play. Golf in Poland? It started with the opportunity to spend time with his father, who got hooked on the game while he was in Hamburg.

Meronk was born there until the family moved to Poland when he was 3 years old. “Since I can remember, I have always been on the golf course,” he says. He tried other sports, such as volleyball, basketball, and soccer, but he always came back to golf. He loved the peaceful feeling of being outside, and that no hit was the same. “It’s not boring,” he said. “I tried tennis. It was pretty boring for me. I played team sports, but I was always angry because nobody passed the ball to me. ”

He liked golf enough to make the seven-hour round trip to Wroclaw with his father, and the family eventually moved there. Meronk was good enough to be invited to a junior national camp more or less when the Welshman Matthew tipper came as a coach. They hit it off and have been together ever since. Tipper once told Golf Digest that it didn’t take him long to realize that Meronk had what it takes to play on the European Tour or the PGA Tour.

The first step was the United States. Tipper told him he had the potential for a scholarship to an American university, and they looked for places with a history of European players. What stood out was East Tennessee State, who a few years earlier had booked a teenager from Northern Ireland named Rory McIlroy, who chose to turn professional. It worked out well. “I still remember an email I got from his coach and I remember thinking, ‘Poland?’” He said Fred warren, now retired after a distinguished coaching career at East Tennessee State. “I was the first to get back with them and he made a commitment to us,” Warren said.

The dream of the Olympics

Meronk won five times in East Tennessee States, stayed for four years and received a degree in business finance. He knew he wanted to turn pro after two years, but he wouldn’t trade staying all four for his title. He traveled and competed with players of the stature of Jon rahm, whom he saw again this week at Torrey Pines for the first time since. He didn’t start learning English until he was 16 and began to focus on college. And even that didn’t prepare him for Johnson City (Tennessee). “He had been to the United States, but not to the southern states,” says Meronk. “The food, the accent, the customs, the culture. My first year was pretty tough. I did not speak much. I just watched people and what they did and tried to learn. ”

Meronk twice played the Palmer cup, matches in the style of the Ryder cup between college players from the United States and Europe, and it was the second trip out of Chicago that caught Warren’s attention. In the small gallery there were people waving the Polish flag. “I remembered that this kid can be a star if he’s the first Pole,” Warren said. “And he takes it very well. Some might wither under it. He realizes that he has a gift and can be a pioneer for Poland. ”

The US Open is a start. The big push will be in Tokyo. Meronk is number 49 in the Olympic rankings for the expected 60 men, and this is the last week of qualification. He’s secured a spot on the team, something he never imagined possible. “When I found out that golf was going back to the Olympic GamesIt was immediately one of my goals to represent Poland, ”he said. “When people see golf at the Olympics it will be a good thing. In Poland there is still a stereotype that golf is only for the rich, that it is not a sport. If you see me on television participating in the Olympics, that will help, for sure. I will do everything possible to make golf grow as fast as possible ”, he concludes.