Adrián Marín de Dorados de Sinaloa scores the goal of the season in Liga de Expansión MX

The Sinaloa Dorados They consummated an important away victory against Tapatíos with a score of two goals to one, a match in which Adrian Marin was the great hero sending a goal from midfield.

Marín stole the night in Guadalajara, after missing a penalty in minute 20 of the game, the soccer player from Sinaloa Dorados he scored a goal from half the court which meant the scoring of the victory for the Sinaloan team.

The Sinaloan squad player took advantage of the fact that the Tapatío goalkeeper, Jose Rangel, was ahead of his goal to surprise him with a powerful shot.

The defeat was expensive for the rojiblancos as they missed their chance to climb to the top of the competition.

