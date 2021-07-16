“Adrián is a coach on the field”; a titanic work

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe main figure of the Mexican team is Adrián González, a player who has won two silver bats, four gold gloves and has been called up five times to the Major League All-Star Game. Benjamin has the advantage of directing it since April

They asked me long before if it was not going to be difficult to manage a player with so many signs, and I told him that I did not know, that I had never really managed such a player. Today I can tell you that on the contrary, he is a very disciplined player with a lot of camaraderie.

With all the experience and the good disposition that he has, I feel like I have a coach on the field. Many would have thought that he only played well because he wanted to go to the Olympics, but today knowing his name, the way he plays, speaks of his commitment to Mariachis ”, Gil explained.

THE TRICOLOR WAY

The selection begins tomorrow in Mexico City their concentration prior to the Olympic Games and they will remain there doing their training until July 22, which they have their departure to Japan.

On July 24 and 25 they will have a couple of preparation matches against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp team, and on July 27 they will install the Olympic Village to start their participation on July 30 (night of July 29 in Mexico), against Dominican Republic.

As a baseball player you think of the main event the World Series, or the World Classic now, but there is nothing like the Olympics, “said Gil. “I am very honored with this honor, and with the great responsibility, because I know that, if I win, it will be something that will be of great use to all of Mexican baseball.”

