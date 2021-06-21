Adrián González Mariachis home run Mexico vs. Venezuela news

The player Adrian The Titan Gonzalez demonstrated with home run today Sunday, June 20, 2021 in a friendly game between Venezuela Y Mexico that is ready for the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2021.

Since Adrian The Titan Gonzalez announced that he was going to play in the 2021 Mexican Baseball League (LMB) to prepare to play with Mexico the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2021 a great stir was created by the time the slugger had without playing.

Well as expected Adrian The Titan Gonzalez signed with the Mariachis from Guadalajara to play in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) 2021 and to the point of home runs like the one he hit today with Mexico in view of Venezuela the Mexican shows that he is ready to play in the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2021, So:

THE TITAN 🔥 made the ball walk! Adrián González hit a solo home run on his return with the Mexican Baseball Team.pic.twitter.com / HXKMGzJV0H – Miguel Lugo (@_MiguelLugo) June 20, 2021

The home run from today Adrian The Titan Gonzalez, Mexico tied the game at 3 to Venezuela in the bottom of the eighth inning, the game ended with Mexico winning 4 runs for 3 running.