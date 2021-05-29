Adrián González hit his first home run in the Mexican League with the Mariachis

The Mexican Adrian Gonzalez premiered with his first home run in the Mexican League with the Mariachis de Guadalajara in the LMB.

Through the game of the Marichis vs the Generals of Durango, Adrian Gonzalez gave a home run winner who led his team to victory.

Notably Gonzalez can win the rookie of the year, although he is a veteran and came out of retirement is his first time in LMBand therefore applies for this award together with other young players.

Here the video:

Adrián González connected his first HR with the Mariachis de Guadalajara in the @LigaMexBeis 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6FXOXb0vRt – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) May 29, 2021

1st Home Run at LMB. We’re going for the rookie of the year. 😉 @mismariachisgdl @LigaMexBeis #LlegaronLosMariachis pic.twitter.com/lJUaUKdKHs – Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) May 29, 2021

The objective of Gonzalez participate in several more games to be able to participate in the Olympic Games. Adrian GonzalezHe is much loved by the public in Mexico, he has been one of the best hitters that the country has given and luckily they can still witness his sticks.