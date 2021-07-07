Adrián Bernabé signs for Parma

07/07/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

sport.es

Although the possibility that Adrian Barnabas returned to Barcelona, ​​he has finally signed for Parma, as confirmed by the Italian club.

Parma Calcio 1913 announces that it has reached an agreement with Adrián Bernabé García (Barcelona, ​​05.26.01) for a contract that will bind him to the club until 06.30.2024.

Barnabas would have returned to Barça to initially play for the subsidiary after his contract with Manchester City has expired.

The midfielder left the Camp Nou in the summer of 2018 and moved to the Etihad Stadium where he has not been important to Pep Guardiola.

Barnabas aimed to be the third player to leave City for Barcelona, ​​after they had previously done so on Kun Aguero Y Eric Garcia, but he has finally decided to play for Parma.