Adrián Ben stands as ‘boss’ of the 800 for Tokyo

After the victorious return of Olympic runner-up Orlando Ortega in the morning session this Sunday at the Spanish Championships that concluded this Sunday in Getafe, the great protagonist of the afternoon was undoubtedly the Galician Adrián Ben in a final of 800 meters with tints of eliminatory for the Games.

The blaugrana, sixth in the last outdoor World Cup in Doha, changed violently at the entrance of the last corner and He held out on the straight to win with 1: 47.07 and earn the safe position for Tokyo by already having the minimum.

“Last year was very difficult due to an injury to my femur that did not allow me to run outdoors. Also, today I had a hand that helped me, that of my coach Mariano (Castiñeira) who died and I dedicate it to him “, commented the eightcentist after his victory.

Second was the European indoor runner-up Saúl Ordóñez (1: 47.14), who will be at the Games if it is classified via ranking. The Blaugrana Pablo Sánchez-Valladares was also bronze (1: 47.33), with Álvaro de Arriba fourth (1: 47.44) and with a Javier Mirón who is the other with a minimum and who could only be fifth with 1: 47.79.

Namely, new ‘papelón’ for sports director Pepe Peiró as in the 3,000-meter men’s obstacles between Ibrahim Ezzaydouni and a Dani Arce who could race on Tuesday in Castellón the day that the men’s and women’s 4×400 will make one last desperate attempt to get the ticket for the Games.

The other big star of the afternoon was the ‘combinera’ María Vicente and not in her ‘fetish’ test, a heptathlon in which she will be in the Games via ranking except for unexpected surprise and which was also fourth on Saturday in length with a personal best (6.54 meters).

María Vicente continues to make history

The one from Sant Cugat hung the gold in the double hectometer with a spectacular mark of 23.03 which places her third in history only behind Sandra Myers (22.38) and Cristina Pérez (22.86). Silver went to a magnificent Jael Bestué after several injuries (23.23 and she is now seventh all the time) and bronze to Paula Sevilla (23.59).

Despite arriving without a mark in this test and after his European bronze on the indoor track in 3,000 meters, Adel Mechaal He again demonstrated his greatness in 1,500 with a spectacular last lap that allowed him to prevail with 3: 46.53 ahead of the Spanish leader of the year Ignacio Fontes (3: 46.64) and the ‘American university’ Mario García Romo (3: 46.78).

In this way, the Catalan of adoption you will have to decide now whether to insist on your late winter wish to ‘double up’ at the Games at 1,500 and 5,000 or if you choose to focus on a single event. This Sunday he showed that with that finish maybe the best would be 12 and a half laps, but he has earned the right to decide.

Mechaal beat Fontes in a magnificent final stretch

Natalia Romero also shone with her own light in 800. With options to qualify for the Games, the Jaén went all out and even went under the minute to stop the clock at 2: 02.26, a ‘marcón’ that “I hope will allow me to be in Tokyo. Hopefully,” he said. It was followed by two ‘millennials’ such as Daniela García (2: 05.51) and Marina Martínez (2: 05.87).

Finally The Catalan returns by her jurisdiction Esther Guerrero placeholder image, who starred in the big news last year by achieving gold in 800 and 1,500 meters with just ten minutes apart, something that he has not tried this year with the approach of the Tokyo Games.

The one from Banyoles took the head in the penultimate straight and did not hesitate against his reputed rivals to revalidate the title with a record of 4: 22.82 and will be in the Games. It was followed by one with 4: 23.90 a Marta Pérez who must wait for the ranking and ‘Soli’ Pereira with 4: 25.42.

Esther Guerrero beat Marta Pérez in a great ‘milqui’

Ana Peleteiro, another of the great stars of Spanish athletics, He again showed his good moment in triple jump. In fact, the Galician continues to give the feeling that she is ready to jump a few inches more than what she is accrediting in recent competitions.

Iván Pedroso’s disciple and current indoor European runner-up won with an exceptional record of 14.61 (Best outdoor personal best 12 centimeters from his indoor track record and with five jumps over 14.24). The historic Patricia Sarrapio (13.87) hangs up her shoes after three decades in the elite with a silver. And the bronze at 17 went to the emerging Tessy Ebosele with 13.36 after her sensational title in length.

Ana Peleteiro continues to ‘fine tune’ for the Games

To end the finals, wins for an Odei Jainaga ‘headdress’ in javelin with 79.54 followed by the Manu brothers (77.96) and Nico Quijera (74.16), for Jesús Gómez in 200 (20.86) after being runner-up in the Under-23 Nationals, for Carlos Tobalina in weight (19.89) in the goodbye to the other myth like Borja Vivas (second with 18.95), for Blaugrana Xesc Tresens in height (2.16) and for Beatriz Álvarez surprisingly in 5,000 meters (16: 46.13).