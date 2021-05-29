Adrián Ben achieves the Olympic minimum in the 800

05/28/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

The Spanish Adrian Ben he achieved this Friday the Olympic minimum in the 800 meters test, after finishing fifth in the Doha meeting, the second scoring test of the Diamond League, with a time of 1: 45.10 minutes.

With his performance in the Qatari capital, the Galician athlete, who was 13 hundredths away from his personal best, stood at the head of the Spanish classification of the year, which until now was led by Saúl Ordóñez with a time of 1: 46.23.

Ben, which this course had already run in 1: 47.49, once again demonstrated the love relationship he has with Doha, where in 2019 he was sixth in the World Cup final.

As it happened in the World championship, Ben who started the last 400 at the tail of the peloton, demonstrated his final speed to climb positions and more positions until he finished in a more than worthy fifth position.

A comeback that, however, did not serve the Spanish to discuss the victory over the Kenyan Wyclife Kinyamal, which won the victory with a time of 1: 43.91, the best world record of the year.