Adrián Aldrete, knee surgery after being champion

MEXICO CITY.

Through a video on your Instagram account, Adrián Aldrete, side of the Cruz Azul team, announced that he underwent an operation on his left leg, as he had been dragging an injury since the semifinals of Guard1anes 2020, which had not allowed him to play fully in the last semester.

In the previous league I was injured against Pumas, I had a third degree sprain and we had not realized the magnitude, they had to repair four ligaments, three completely broken, “he said.

Taking into account that There will be almost two months of recess for the start of the next tournament, Aldrete made the determination to go through the operating room to correct any discomfort in your leg.

That is how I was playing the previous season, making a lot of strength and training, but I was not at one hundred, so together with the team doctor and the specialist, we decided to operate, since it is a not so long recovery and take advantage of this vacation, “he said.

By last, stated that the operation was a success and will begin his rehabilitation to try to be ready for the 2021 Opening.

There are priorities, the tool of my work is the most important thing, I am very well, I came out of the operation well, now I continue to recover and work hard to get on the same level ”, he concluded.

