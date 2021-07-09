Adrián Aldrete began his rehabilitation after being operated

After having undergone surgery after winning the Liga MX title in the 2021 Clausura, Adrián Aldrete, defender of the Cruz Azul Machine, began his rehabilitation for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

According to information from journalist Carlos Córdova, Adrián Aldrete began the rehabilitation process at the Noria facilities, since he did not make the trip with the rest of the team to the United States to contest the Champion of Champions.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Luis Quiñones warns Club América prior to the friendly match

“Adrian Aldrete already does recovery therapies at the La Noria facilities, after his operation carried out just at the end of the Championship.”

Adrian Aldrete is already doing recovery and recovery therapies at the La Noria facilities, after his operation carried out just at the end of the Championship. #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/uvSCVeIoJe – ó (@cordova_sports) July 9, 2021

Aldrete was operated on for an ankle injury in his left leg, in which three torn ligaments and one “half detached” were found, according to the same player in an interview with ESPN.

Full recovery from an ankle ligament operation takes between 3 and 6 months, so Aldrete would be missing much of Apertura 2021.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: