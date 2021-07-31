Adri Arnaus’s options fade

The Spanish Adri arnaus he lost all his options to be a protagonist in the Olympic golf tournament when he presented a card on the third day with 74 strokes, three above the Kasumigaseki field, for a total of 211 (-2).

After the first two days, the Catalan player remained on the lookout and with the possibility of finishing in the privileged positions, but this Saturday he completed his worst lap ever.

He started with a ‘bogey’ and added another four in the first half of the round, making new mistakes on holes 3, 4, 8 and 9. In the second he improved notably with birdies on 10, 14, 16 and 17 , but it failed again on the 11th and 18th.

The Extremaduran Jorge Campillo, who had already off the hook in the second round, finished this Saturday with his best run of the competition, with 69 shots, two under par, but he is still in the low positions with 214 (+1) hits.

He began his journey at hole 10. He did not find the essential regularity, but he defended himself with five birdies for three bogeys.

The American Xander Schauffele He resisted spectacularly the pressure, the harassment of the rivals, among them the Mexican Carlos Ortiz, and with a ‘birdie’ in the last hole he settled the third round with 68 impacts (-3), to reach the last day of the tournament olympic golf as solo leader with 199 (-14).

However, equality is tremendous and another large group of applicants also appear, among them the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, the Chileans Mito Pereira and Joaquín Nieman, and the also Mexican Abraham Ancer.

Xander Schauffele

MICHAEL REYNOLDS / .

In a very long day, in which sixteen players completed the second round after temporary suspensions that occurred on Friday due to weather conditions, the 27-year-old San Diego player maintained the lead despite the ‘bogeys’ he committed in the pairs three of holes 7 and 16, thanks to the ‘birdies in the 6, 8, 11, 15 and 18.

This last success places the fifth in the world ranking alone at the top of the table, with a stroke of advantage over the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, who presents his candidacy in a more than serious way, and two compared to the British Paul Casey, who tries to defend the gold that his compatriot Justin Rose, and Ortiz achieved in Rio 2016.

Casey He was one of the best of the day with a magnificent 66 and Ortiz also knew how to withstand the pressure to keep up with options even though he started with a ‘bogey’ on hole 2. He recovered with ‘birdies on 4, 6 and 8, but in the second half of the route altered successes with errors, the last in 18, which separated him from the leadership. The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz is going to more, so much that he has installed fifth, three strokes behind Schauffele, along with an illustrious like the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, competing for Ireland, the Chilean Mito Pereira and the Austrian Sepp Straka, leader on the first day.

Muñoz scored a magnificent 66 with six birdies for just one bogey, Pereira remained in the privileged positions thanks to a 68 forged in the second half of the route and McIlroy is emerging as a great threat to the first with a 67 and good vibes.

Abraham Ancer, who is doing such good tournaments on the American circuit, positioned himself to take the big leap on the last day. With 204, after doing 66 this Saturday, he is five behind the leader along with Australian Cameron Smith and Italian Guido Migliozzi.

Of the rest of the US Army, the best is Collin Morikawa, who rose to 17th place with a total of 206. Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas are thirty-eighth with 209 hits.