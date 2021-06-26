Adri Arnaus will accompany Jon Rahm in the Tokyo Games instead of García and Cabrera

Although the International Golf Federation announced on Monday that Rafa cabrera would accompany Jon rahm in the Spanish men’s team for the Tokyo Olympics for the resignation of Sergio garcia, who decided to prioritize Ryder cup to the Olympic event, finally the Canarian golfer has also resigned for personal reasons and will be Adri arnaus who will replace him, as confirmed this Tuesday by the Royal Spanish Golf Federation.

The International Golf Federation announced on Monday the list of players qualified for the Tokyo Games, with the Spanish Jon rahm, world number one, and Rafa cabrera, 140 of the ranking, but no Sergio garcia, which ranks 48th. Royal Spanish FederationHowever, he indicated this Tuesday that the Spanish representatives will be Rahm Y Adri arnaus (147) following the resignation of Garcia Y Cabrera “For personal motives”

Sergio garcia indicated in his statement that “everyone knows” what the Ryder means to him and that his “number one goal” is to qualify for the next edition, in September of this year in the United States, “on his own merits, without having to wait for possible invitations ”.

“Representing Spain in the Olympic Games is a pride and a huge responsibility and requires being one hundred percent in the head in that competition. If I was classified for the Ryder I would have played them with absolute safety “, adds the Borriol player, 41 years old and winner of 36 professional tournaments and a ‘major’, the Augusta Masters in 2018.

However, as his participation with the European team in the Ryder cup, believes that he would not have played the Games “with the five senses” and prefers “to give the opportunity to another player who can give him the best medal option,” he says, “to our great Spain.”

The man from Castellón admits that due to his age “it gets more and more difficult”, but that he will try to be in the Games of Paris 2024.

“I am convinced that Spain will be represented in the best way and we will fight for the medals in Tokyo. I will be supporting them with all my strength to make this happen ”, he points out. Garcia.

The Ryder cup It will be played by the top nine of the Ryder points classification as of September 12 (Jon rahm is now the first) and three more to be chosen by the captain, Padraig Harrington.

Rafa cabrera is now 16th in the Ryder rankings and Sergio garcia, seventeenth.