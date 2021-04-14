Adri Arnaus returns to the European Tour in Austria after his positive for Covid-19

The European Tour as such it returns this week to activity in the old continent on the occasion of the Austrian Open, in the Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, very close to the capital Vienna. And it does so with the participation of 11 Spanish players, including the one already recovered after testing positive for coronavirus Adri arnaus. The defending champion is the Scotsman Marc warren.

In addition to the golfer from Moià, who lives in Dubai, ten more Spaniards will be in the Central European tournament: Eduardo de la Riva, Sebastián García Rodríguez, Emilio Cuartero, Alejandro Cañizares, Nacho Elvira, Pep Angles, Carlos Pigem, Alejandro del Rey and Gonzalo Fernández- Chestnut.

The Austrian Open was played for the first time in 1990, with the victory of the German Bernhard Langer, in a series of scoring tournaments for the circuit until 1996, and then in a second round from 2006 to 2020, less in 2019. In this interval of editions there were two triumphs of Spanish players, Rafa Cabrera in 2009 and Jose Manuel Lara in 2010.

The tournament can be followed on TV in Spain at Movistar Golf, Thursday and Friday from 2.30 to 6.30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.