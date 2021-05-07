Adri Arnaus, new leader after another 64-stroke card

The Spanish Adri arnaus became this Friday the new leader of the Canary Islands Championship, the third tournament on the European circuit to be held in the archipelago this season, after delivering a card of 64 strokes with a total of 128 (-14) in a second day that was not favorable for the rest of Spanish golfers.

Adri Arnaus, 26, continued the good game displayed on the opening day at the Tenerife Costa Adeje with a total of eight birdies, he also made a bogey on the sixth hole.

The Barcelona golfer, who made an incredible comeback in the second half of the course with up to six birdies, is facing the possibility of winning his first championship on the European circuit this weekend.

A single blow to the head stood the South African Garrick Higgo, who delivered a 63-stroke card with a total of 129 (13 under par) and made six birdies and one eagle.

In third position, with -12 shots under par from the field and two shots from Arnaus, is a group made up of Scots Calum Hill, Richie Ramsay and Syme Connor along with Italian Francesco Laporta.

“I have played quite smartly. After six days playing in this field, you know which points are better than others. Although I have played very well, when you don’t have everything you have to be smart and put it in the right places and give yourself some chances. That’s what I have done today, ”said Arnaus, 26.

“I have cooled down a bit in the middle of the round, but I have been patient and these last few holes have paid off. I’m happy to have made some birdies, “he added in a statement released by the circuit.

The rest of the Spanish golfers did not perform well, only Alfredo García Heredia, Scott Fernández and Eduard Rousaud have options to get closer to the head on Saturday, since they are six strokes behind the leader (-8 par from the course) .