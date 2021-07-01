Adri Arnaus and Sebastián García (67) start fourth in Ireland

The australian Lucas Herbert, with 64 strokes (8 under par), was the solo leader this Thursday Irish Open golf, with a stroke of advantage over the American Johannes veerman (65) and two with respect to the Scottish Grant Forrest (66).

The barcelonian Adri arnaus and the Madrilenian Sebastian Garcia Rodríguez, who with 67 strokes share fourth place with 13 other players, are the best-ranked Spaniards on the first day.

Nine birdies and a single bogey marked the route of Herbert, 25, who is ranked 91st in the world rankings and is pursuing his second title on the European circuit.

Both Arnaus and García achieved six birdies and committed a single bogey to sign 67-stroke cards that put them in a favorable position to face the next rounds with optimism.