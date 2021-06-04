Adran Frazier, what the Yankees need via change this season

The Yankees of New York could go for the services of one of the best hitters in the MLB 2021 from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In this season the Yankees they lack contact hitters who are consistent hitting and outfielders with good defense. DJ Lemahieu has been left to duty, leads the MLB in double kills and not defensively, but offensively.

Adam Frazier seems to be what the Yankees from New York, an outfielder who can also play in the infield at a valid level. Frazier is the leader of hits this season with a total of 72, has 19 doubles with 2 homers and 19 RBIs.

Frazier is on his way to his first appearance in an all-star game of the MLB. We are talking about a veteran with six seasons in the best baseball in the world and he is living his best offensive season.